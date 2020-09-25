LG Wing folding smartphone gets taken apart (Video)

The new LG Wing folding smartphone was made official recently, the handset comes with a unique design including a unique folding display.

In the video below form JerryRighEverything gives us a look at how this interesting smartphone is put together, lets find out what is inside the device.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It is really interesting to see how the LG Wing is put together and great to see a smartphone manufacturer trying something different with a new design.

For hardware the handset has a 6.8 inch P-OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2,460 x 1080 pixels. It also features a secondary 3.9 inch G-OLED display with a resolution of 1240 x 1080 pixels.

Other specifications include a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB.

The LG Wing also comes with three rear cameras which include a 64 megapixel main camera, plus a 13 megapixel and a 12 megapixel camera. On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and it also comes with a 4000 mAh battery.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals