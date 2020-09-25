LG Wing folding smartphone gets taken apart (Video)

The new LG Wing folding smartphone was made official recently, the handset comes with a unique design including a unique folding display.
In the video below form JerryRighEverything gives us a look at how this interesting smartphone is put together, lets find out what is inside the device.
It is really interesting to see how the LG Wing is put together and great to see a smartphone manufacturer trying something different with a new design.
For hardware the handset has a 6.8 inch P-OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2,460 x 1080 pixels. It also features a secondary 3.9 inch G-OLED display with a resolution of 1240 x 1080 pixels.
Other specifications include a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB.
The LG Wing also comes with three rear cameras which include a 64 megapixel main camera, plus a 13 megapixel and a 12 megapixel camera. On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and it also comes with a 4000 mAh battery.
Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything