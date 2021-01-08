LG launches webOS 6.0 Smart TV platform

LG has announced that it is launching its new webOS 6.0 Smart TV platform and the new software brings a wide range of features and upgrades over the current version of webOS.

The new webOS 6.0 will be available on LG’s 2021 OLED, QNED Mini LED, NanoCell and UHD smart TVs, the software may be released for other models in the future,

Beyond the new premium design, LG’s new Magic Remote offers simpler controls when using voice recognition with multi-AI offerings of LG ThinQ, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.* Simple to navigate, slick, easy to hold and use, the Magic Remote offers more user-friendly features including fast connections between the TV and other devices and hot keys for accessing popular content providers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.** Magic Tap, a one-touch Near Field Communication (NFC) function on the Magic Remote, provides virtually instant access to a host of exciting viewing possibilities. By simply touching a compatible NFC-enabled smartphone*** to the remote, viewers can share content from their phones to the LG TVs or vice versa. Users can also view content stored in these mobile phones on their LG TVs while continuing to use their favorite smartphone apps and features.

