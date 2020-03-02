LG launches its latest 8K TVs at CES 2020

LG has announced it is launching its new range of 8K TVs at CES 2020, the company is expanding its 8K range with some new models.

The new models will come with 77 inch and 65 inch displays to join the existing 88 inch and 75 inch models.

The diverse 2020 lineup includes premium 88- and 77-inch class LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K TVs (models 88/77 OLED ZX) and advanced LG NanoCell TVs (models 75/65 Nano99, 75/65 Nano97, 75/65 Nano95), with every model exceeding the industry’s official new 8K Ultra HD definition set by the Consumer Technology Association(CTA) which requires a minimum 50 percent CM threshold. Trusted independent labs such as TÜV Rheinland have validated that LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K and LG 8K NanoCell TV exceed this definition.*

Not only do LG 8K TVs deliver Real 8K, they are also future-proofed to provide customers peace of mind with multiple ways to enjoy the Real 8K experience. The new models offer the capability to play native 8K content thanks to support of the widest selection of 8K content sources from HDMI and USB digital inputs, including codecs such as HEVC, VP9 and AV1, the latter being backed by major streaming providers including YouTube. LG’s 8K TVs will support 8K content streaming at a rapid 60FPS and are certified to deliver 8K 60P over HDMI.

You can find out more information about the new range of 8K TVs from LG over at their website at the link below.

Source LG

