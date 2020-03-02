LG Innotek who supplies iPhone 11 cameras shuts down factory due to cornoavirus

LG Innotek is one of the suppliers for the iPhone 11 cameras and the company has shut down one of its factories due to the coronavirus.

The company has shut down a factory located in Gumi in South Korea after one of its employees tested positive for the virus.

The news comes in a report from Reuters who have also revealed that Samsung have shut shown one of its factories in Gumi due to one of their employees also contracting the virus.

It is not clear as yet on how the shutdown of the LG Innotek will affect Apple and production of their iPhones. It is also not clear as yet on how long the factory will be shut down for, if it is a short period of time then it should not have a major impact on production of the handsets.

Source Reuters, MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals