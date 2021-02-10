Lexar Professional 1066x SDXC UHS-I Card SILVER Series designed for harsh environments

Lexar has this week launched its new Professional 1066x SDXC UHS-I cards SILVER Series making the range of ST cards available to purchase online priced at $18 USD for the 64GB version, $34 for the 128GB, $65 for the 256GB, and $140 for the 512GB capacity. The Class 10 storage card uses UHS-I, UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) technology giving you the high-speed performance. The latest 1066x SDXC UHS-I Cards have also been designed to be water, shock, vibration and X-ray proof, keeping your data safer. The Professional 1066x SDXC UHS-I Card SILVER Series offer speeds up to 160MB/s read, and up to 120MB/s write.

“We are excited to announce the new Lexar Professional 1066x SDXC UHS-I Card SILVER Series. This technology provides photographers and videographers the performance and reliability they demand, and with capacity options up to 512GB, they can capture and share more of what they love,” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.”

– High-speed performance – rated UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30) for your DSLR or mirrorless camera

– Leverages UHS-I technology to deliver read speeds up to 160MB/s (1066x)

– Quickly capture high-quality images and extended lengths of Full-HD and 4K UHD with write speeds up to 120MB/s

– Designed for durability in harsh conditions

– Includes Lexar Recovery Tool to recover most photo and select video files

“Designed for your DSLR or mirrorless camera, the Lexar Professional 1066x SDXC UHS-I Card SILVER Series lets you quickly capture and transfer high-quality photos, including Full-HD and 4K UHD video with speeds up to 160MB/s read, and up to 120MB/s write. Lexar Professional SD Cards are rigorously tested, and designed to be water, shock, vibration, and X-Ray proof. These cards dramatically accelerate workflow from start to finish maximizing your creativity. “

Source : Lexar

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals