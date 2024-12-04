Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD SL400 the Ultimate Tool for Filming

The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD SL400, introduced by Transcontinenta UK Ltd., marks a noteworthy advancement in the realm of portable storage technology. This storage option which gained traction through a successful Kickstarter campaign, is now available in the UK and Ireland. It offers a compelling combination of storage expansion and video capture capabilities, making it particularly appealing to both professional filmmakers and enthusiastic hobbyists. The SL400 supports high-resolution video capture, including Apple ProRes 4K at 60FPS on compatible iPhones, positioning it as an essential tool for filmmakers seeking to enhance their creative output.

SL400 Key Features and Specifications

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD SL400 is a new portable storage device launched by Transcontinenta UK Ltd., designed for filmmakers and content creators.

It offers storage capacities up to 2TB and supports high-resolution video capture, including Apple ProRes 4K at 60FPS on compatible iPhones.

The SSD features a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface with read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds up to 1000MB/s, and is compatible with various devices via USB-C.

Its design is ultra-compact, dust and water-resistant, drop-resistant up to 1 meter, and includes hub functionality with four USB Type-C ports.

Available in the UK and Ireland, the SL400 is priced from £139.99/€169.99 to £259.99/€299.99, depending on the configuration and storage capacity.

The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD SL400 is carefully engineered to meet the demanding requirements of contemporary digital storage. Its standout features include:

– Storage Capacity: Offers options up to 2TB, making sure ample space for storing high-resolution media files.

– Performance: Equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface, it delivers read speeds up to 1050MB/s and write speeds up to 1000MB/s, facilitating swift data transfer.

– Compatibility: Compatible with a range of devices, including iPhones, high-end Android smartphones, iPads, tablets, and laptops equipped with USB-C ports.

– Design: Features an ultra-compact design that is dust and water-resistant (IP652 rating) and drop-resistant up to 1 meter, making sure durability in various environments.

– Hub Functionality: Includes four USB Type-C ports, allowing users to connect peripherals such as lights and microphones, enhancing its utility in professional settings.

– Flexibility: Offers a wireless plug-and-play USB Type-C connection, reducing cable clutter and simplifying setup.

Enhanced Utility for Content Creators

The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD SL400 is not just a storage device; it is a comprehensive solution for content creators who require reliable and efficient tools. Its high-speed performance ensures that large files, such as 4K video footage, can be transferred quickly, minimizing downtime during shoots. The device’s robust design makes it suitable for use in diverse environments, from studio settings to outdoor locations, where exposure to dust and water might be a concern.

Moreover, the SL400’s hub functionality is particularly beneficial for filmmakers who often need to connect multiple devices simultaneously. By providing four USB Type-C ports, the SSD allows for seamless integration of essential peripherals, thereby streamlining the workflow and enhancing productivity. This feature is especially valuable in scenarios where quick setup and adaptability are crucial.

Pricing and Availability

The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD SL400 is available in two configurations, catering to different user needs:

– With Hub:

– 1TB: £169.99 / €199.99

– 2TB: £259.99 / €299.99

– Without Hub:

– 1TB: £139.99 / €169.99

– 2TB: £229.99 / €269.99

These configurations are accessible through Lexar resellers in the UK and Ireland, making the SL400 a viable option for those in search of dependable, high-performance storage solutions. The pricing reflects the advanced features and capabilities of the device, offering value for money to users who prioritize quality and efficiency.

Meeting the Demands of Modern Filmmaking

In the fast-paced world of modern filmmaking, the need for efficient and reliable storage solutions is paramount. The Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD SL400 addresses this need by providing a robust tool that combines high-speed performance with versatile connectivity options. Its ability to support high-resolution video capture, coupled with its durable design, makes it a valuable asset for content creators and professionals alike.

The SL400’s availability in the UK and Ireland ensures that filmmakers in these regions have access to a innovative storage solution that can keep pace with the evolving demands of digital media production. As the industry continues to advance, the SL400 stands out as a device that not only meets current needs but also anticipates future requirements, offering a forward-thinking solution for those committed to pushing the boundaries of creativity.

In summary, the Lexar Professional Go Portable SSD SL400 is a versatile and reliable tool that enhances the capabilities of filmmakers and content creators. Its combination of high-speed performance, durable design, and flexible connectivity options make it an indispensable asset in the toolkit of any professional or enthusiast looking to elevate their work.



