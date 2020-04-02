LEWODO vertical automatic kitchen cutting machine hits Kickstarter

If your kitchen could benefit from an automatic vertical cutting machine, you may be interested in the LEWODO, launched via Kickstarter this week with the aim of raising just under $10,000 over the next 30 days. Designed to provide the “ultimate one-step food processor that lets you efficiently and uniformly dice, slice, strip and prepare your ingredients”. Earlybird pledges are available from $198 or roughly £160 offering a considerable 50% discount off the recommended retail price. The development team responsible for creating LEWODO explain a little more about its design, functionality and features.

“Whether you’re a professional chef, or whether you cook because you must or because you actually enjoy it, the time you spend in your kitchen isn’t as fun and efficient as it should be when you need to spend all that time cutting and preparing your ingredients… which is why we’re so proud to introduce you to the LEWODO Automatic Vertical Kitchen Cutting Machine LM02: the perfect sidekick that does all the cutting while you do the cooking!”

“That’s right. The long time slicing and dicing that you had to go through, sacrificing your time instead of enjoying your cooking journeys, are over. The LEWODO LM02 will do it for you and in an automated and uniformed way, leaving all your favorite ingredients sliced, diced and stripped in one easy step.”

Source : Kickstarter

