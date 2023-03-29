New Lenovo Yoga laptops unveiled for creators

Lenovo has this week unveiled pricing and availability for its 2023 range of Lenovo Yoga laptops specifically built to meet the needs of creators from “inspiration to expression”. Taking the form of the Yoga Pro 9i, Yoga Slim 7, Yoga Pro 7, Yoga Pro 7i, Yoga 7, Yoga 7i and Yoga Slim 6.

– The Yoga Pro 9i (16″, 8), also known as Lenovo Slim Pro 9i in North America, will start at $1,799.99 and is expected to be available in North America starting May 2023.

– The Yoga Pro 9i (14.5″, 8) will start at $1,699.99 and is expected to be available in North America starting May 2023.

– The Yoga Slim 7 (14.5″, 8) is not available in North America. It will start at €1,499 including VAT and is expected to be available in select Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) markets starting from June 2023.

– The Yoga Pro 7i (14.5″, 8), also known as Lenovo Slim Pro 7i in North America, is not available in North America. It will start at €1,099 including VAT and is expected to be available in select EMEA markets starting from April 2023.

– The Yoga Pro 7 (14.5″, 8), also known as Lenovo Slim Pro 7 in North America, will start at $1,449.99 and is expected to be available in North America starting from July 2023.

– The Yoga 7i (14″, 8) will start at $849.99 and is expected to be available in North America starting from April 2023.

– The Yoga 7i (16″, 8) will start at $799.99 and is expected to be available in North America starting from April 2023.

– The Yoga 7 (14″, 8) is not available in North America. It will start at €899 including VAT and is expected to be available in select EMEA markets starting from May 2023.

– The Yoga 7 (16″, 8) will start at $749.99 and is expected to be available in North America starting from May 2023.

– The Yoga Slim 6 (14″, 8), also known as Lenovo Slim 7 in North America, is not available in North America. It will start at €899 including VAT and is expected to be available in select EMEA markets starting from May 2023.

2023 Lenovo Yoga laptops

“Designed to provide a premium experience, the Yoga Pro line-up is the most powerful in its Yoga sub-brand of clamshell laptops. Offering peak performance with convenient portability, the Yoga Pro line allows users to create and consume wherever and whenever they need to. This generation has an upgraded version of Lenovo X Power – a set of hardware and software features that work together for a faster, smoother creative experience.

For example, users will notice their video editing run faster with drastically sped-up software preview, rendering, and exports – which means more time making videos and less time spent waiting. Significant increases in thermal capacity since the previous generation include a 62.5%5 increase in the 16-inch Yoga Pro 9i and more than 25%5 increase in the 14.5-inch model – both of which enable users to experience faster graphics, video or 3D rendering while maintaining cool and quiet performance. Lenovo X Power combined with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs and AI acceleration to improve performance and stability, lets creators confidently use high-end creative applications with ease.”

“We know that digital content creators continue to embrace the hybrid lifestyle to create anytime, anywhere, from making videos to designing graphics on the move,” says Jun Ouyang, Lenovo’s vice president and general manager of the Consumer Business Segment, Intelligent Devices Group. “Lenovo’s latest new premium Yoga Pro laptops are made for creators. Combining performance and portability, including an impressive new Mini-LED PureSight Pro display and an upgraded keyboard, creators will revel in the exceptional user experience to create whenever inspiration strikes.”

