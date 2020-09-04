New 2020 Lenovo Yoga laptops featuring Intel 11th Gen Core Mobile Processors unveiled

Lenovo has this week unveiled its latest Lenovo Yoga laptops in the form of the 14-inch Yoga 9i, and also the 14-inch Yoga Slim 9i, the 14-inch Yoga Slim 7i Pro, the 13-inch Yoga Slim 7i, and the 14-inch and 15-inch Yoga 7i. Pricing and availability for the new range of Lenovo Yoga laptops :

– The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 9i convertible laptop (known as Yoga Pro 14C in China) will start at €1799 for leather covered model (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting October 2020.

– The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i 14-inch laptop (known as Yoga Pro 14s in China and IdeaPad Slim 9i in North America) will start at €1899 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting November 2020.

– The 13-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i ultraslim laptop will start at €999 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting November 2020; the 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro will start at €899 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting November 2020.

– The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i convertible laptop will start at €999 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting November 2020; the 15.6-inch model will start at €999 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting November 2020.

“As an extension of the Project Athena innovation program, Lenovo and Intel continue to collaborate on the new Intel Evo platform, and together, are targeting verification of our new laptop designs to utilize the Intel Evo platform badge. Yoga is at the forefront of combining style, substance, and portability for the most discerning of consumers, and this smarter combination of laptop design, mobile processors, graphics, and artificial intelligence is optimized to work together in harmony.”

Source : Lenovo

