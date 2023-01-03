Lenovo ThinkPad X1 systems showcased at CES 2023

Tomorrow CES 2023 will start and during the weeks events Lenovo will be showcasing its latest ThinkPad X1 systems, which will be available to purchase later this year starting from April 2023 onwards. Lenovo will also be showcasing its new Lenovo Go Desk Station with Webcam, Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam, Professional Wireless Rechargeable Combo Keyboard and Mouse and ThinkVision monitors.

“The flagship ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, X1 Yoga Gen 8 and X1 Nano Gen 3 laptops continue their history of delivering unmatched performance and productivity through an inimitable design language that marries form and function with amazing foundational engineering know-how. Business users need laptops that help them breeze through inboxes, presentations and spreadsheets; participate actively in video conferences; and have the peace of mind that personal data and privacy are as secure as they can be.”

Lenovo ThinkPad X1

“ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, and ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 all feature recycled materials in select components:

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 includes 90% recycled magnesium in the palm rest and 55% recycled aluminum on its bottom cover

ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 features 90% recycled magnesium hybrid in the palm rest and bottom cover.”

Prices and availability :

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 will be available starting April 2023. Prices are expected to start from $1729.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8 will be available starting April 2023. Prices are expected to start from $1859.

ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 will be available starting April 2023. Prices are expected to start from $1649.

Lenovo Go Desk Station with Webcam will be available starting March 2023. Prices are expected to start from $329.

Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam will be available starting March 2023. Prices are expected to start from $149.99.

Lenovo Professional Wireless Rechargeable Combo Keyboard and Mouse will be available starting January 2023. Prices are expected to start from $99.99.

ThinkVision Mini LED P27pz-30 and P32pz-30 will be available starting August 2023. Prices coming soon for the P27pz-30 and from $1599 for P32pz-30.

ThinkVision VOIP T27hv-30, T24mv-30 and T24v-30 will be available starting May 2023. Prices are expected to start from $519, $399 and $259 respectively.

ThinkVision P32p-30 will be available starting April 2023. Prices are expected to start from $999.

ThinkVision P49w-30 will be available starting June 2023. Prices are expected to start from $1699 respectively.

Lenovo L27i-40 and L24m-40 are expected to be available starting in Quarter 3 of 2023. Prices are expected to start from $199 and $219 respectively.

“The ThinkVision P32p-30 is a 31.5-inch, 4K UHD monitor built for those that require a higher echelon of resolution. The rich colors that emanate off of this 3-side borderless display are a result of its IPS feature and dual color standards that produce a more accurate and realistic color performance that isn’t distorted by the natural low blue light technology within. With multiple connectivity options, this monitor supports the ThinkVision VoIP Modular Stack, offers a port for the stable RJ45 with enhanced security features and has two powerful Thunderbolt 4 ports for fast data transfer and charging through a single cable. With a wide lift range, users can adjust the stand to the most comfortable viewing angle.”

Source : Lenovo





