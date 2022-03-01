New Lenovo ThinkPad laptops and ThinkVision monitors unveiled

This week at their virtual MWC 2022 event Lenovo have unveiled its new range of ThinkPad laptops and ThinkVision monitors. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 laptop has been designed to provide users with plenty of power and is equipped with 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series processors running Windows 11 Pro.

Sporting NVIDIA GeForce RTX laptop graphics supported by up to 64 GB DDR5 memory and the option to equip with high speed optional dual Solid-State Drives (SSD) supporting up to a massive 8TB of space the X1 Extreme Gen 5 laptops feature Dolby Voice with AI noise cancellation and an optional WQXGA 16 5Hz refresh rate.

ThinkPad laptops pricing and availability :

ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 June 2022 2749€

ThinkPad P16s Gen 1 i April 2022 1549€

ThinkPad P14s Gen 3 April 2022 1529€

ThinkVision M14d Mobile Monitor August 2022 359€

ThinkPad T16 i April 2022 1399€

ThinkPad T14 i April 2022 1399€

ThinkPad T14s i June 2022 1599€

ThinkPad T16 AMD June 2022 1399€

ThinkPad T14 AMD June 2022 1399€

ThinkPad T14s AMD May 2022 1599€

“The latest ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5, powered by up to the latest Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i9 H-series processors running Windows 11 Pro and available with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX Laptop GPUs, up to 64 GB DDR5 memory and optional dual Solid-State Drives (SSD) supporting up to a massive 8 TB, takes performance to a whole new level for the most demanding tasks. X1 Extreme Gen 5 also now includes Dolby Voice with AI noise cancellation and an optional WQXGA 16 5Hz refresh rate display with low blue light for meticulous content creators.”

Features of the new Lenovo ThinkPad laptops

New 14-inch and 16-inch 16:10 aspect ratio display options surrounded by a four-sided narrow bezel design. A wide variety of display options vary by model and can offer up to 500 nit brightness with 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR support and some feature low blue light technology. A 2.8K OLED option is available on ThinkPad T14s. Touch capability is also optional on select panels.

Mobile graphics are delivered courtesy of integrated AMD Radeon 600M graphics on AMD models, or up to Intel Iris Xe graphics with optional NVIDIA MX 550 or RTX 2050 discrete graphics on Intel models.

Wi-Fi 6E and optional Cat16 4G Wireless WAN offer fast and reliable connection at home, in the office or somewhere in between.

ThinkPad T14 and T16 are offered with two battery options. On T14 a 39.3 Wh option for people who seek a device 0.5 pounds (0.23 kg) lighter than previous generation for easier mobility, and a 52.5 Wh option for those wanting more battery life. On T16, bigger battery options are available with 52.5 Wh and 86 Wh.

The new 16:10 aspect ratio designs integrate an optional FHD or FHD Infrared camera for improved video conferencing quality with physical privacy shutter. Radar based human presence detection is available on T14s with the IR camera.

ThinkPad T14 will be first to market with a new software-only human presence detection solution using ultrasound sensor technology delivered by Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform

A larger 115 mm touchpad for improved usability for touchpad users.

As with the X1 Extreme Gen 5, Dolby Voice with its latest noise cancelling technology is added to the Dolby powered solutions that include standard Dolby Audio speaker system and optional Dolby Vision on select displays.

Like all X1 models, ThinkPad T series with 12th Gen Intel Core processors and Intel WLAN are ready to support Tile’s full suite of finding features, so users can locate their PC up to 14 days, even when it’s shut down.

Security is of paramount importance with hybrid working. The fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button for easier sign on through Windows Hello 11 and all models are Windows Secured-core PCs.

“Lenovo is also introducing several updates to its ThinkPad T series portfolio to address the productivity and collaboration needs of a widely diversified workforce. The broad move to 16:10 aspect ratio displays with low blue light technology with FHD camera options combined with Dolby Audio speaker system and Dolby Voice enhance the collaboration experience, boosted by more stable connectivity thanks to Wi-Fi 6E2 and enhanced WWAN choices.”

Source : Lenovo

