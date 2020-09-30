Lenovo ThinkBook 14s Yoga i laptop introduced

In addition to the other hardware unveiled by Lenovo today in the form of the new Lenovo ThinkVision T27hv-20 USB-C hub monitor and ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 i laptop, Lenovo was also introduced its new ThinkBook 14s Yoga i.

“The power of 11th Gen Intel Core processors and the flexibility of Yoga form factor allows seamless transition between modes for greater productivity. Thunderbolt™ 4 and USB-C ports facilitate connectivity between ultra-fast peripherals and monitors”

“Smart Pen syncs with your device. Pull out the Pen in modern standby mode and the note-taking app opens automatically. When logged into Windows 10, Windows Ink shortcuts are ready the moment you pick up the Pen”

The 14s Yoga is available in classic ThinkBook mineral grey, but a limited-edition Abyss Blue version is available adding the right mix of flair and elegance. Below are prices of other systems unveiled by Lenovo this week.

Intel Models:

ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 i is expected to be available from October 2020, starting at $569.

ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 i is expected to be available from October 2020, starting at $829.

ThinkBook 14s Yoga is expected to be available from November 2020, starting at $879.

ThinkBook 15p i is expected to be available from October 2020, starting at $939.

ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 i is expected to be available from October 2020, starting at $569.

ThinkPad E14 Gen 2 is expected to be available from November 2020, starting at $699.

ThinkPad E15 Gen 2 is expected to be available from November 2020, starting at $699.

AMD Models:

ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 AMD is expected to be available from October 2020, starting at $549.

ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 AMD is expected to be available from October 2020, starting at $549.

ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 AMD is expected to be available from October 2020, starting at $729.

ThinkVision:

ThinkVision T27hv-20 is expected to be available from December 2020, starting at $549.

Source : Lenovo :

