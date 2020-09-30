Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 laptop sports integrated wireless earbuds

Lenovo has today unveiled its second generation ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 laptop which sports a unique feature in the form of integrated wireless earbuds. The new 2020 ThinkBook 15 is available with a selection of displays to choose from including 15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) TN Anti-glare display, 15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Anti-glare display, 15.6″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS 100% sRBG color gamut Anti-glare display and 15.6″ Touch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Anti-glare display.

“Integrated ThinkBook wireless earbuds, which can be stored within the laptop, deliver a completely new audio experience2. These earbuds charge automatically when stored & connect to the laptop audio instantly when taken out. Muting or unmuting yourself during calls is as easy as a double tap on the earbuds. Equipped with dual mics and environmental noise cancellation, these earbuds make online meetings more effective than ever before.”

“Flexible storage options that include a combination of Hard disk drive (HDD) and Solid-state drive (SSD) or dual SSD. Modern Standby enables an always-on, always-connected experience that ensures that your PC is ready for you when you are and downloads emails even with the lid closed. Working remotely and need support? The service hot key helps users reach Lenovo support at the press of a button, automatically including device details such as serial number for a fast track support experience.”

The ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 laptop can be powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by up to 40GB dual-channel DDR4 and Integrated Intel UHD NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics.Storage is provided by the ability to install up to 2TBD 5400rpm HDD and 1TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD. The new ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 laptop is priced from $949.

Lenovo is also announcing today the broad ThinkBook portfolio powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen 4000 series processors and updated ThinkPad E series designed for SMB, including:

– ThinkBook 15p i: High performance laptop with NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti graphics and X-Rite Pantone certified display

– ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 AMD: AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors powered laptop

– ThinkBook 14 Gen 2: Intel or AMD powered 14-inch laptop

– ThinkBook 14s Gen 2: Intel or AMD powered thin and light 14-inch laptop will be offered in selected markets

– ThinkBook 13s Gen 2 AMD: Lightweight laptop powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors

– ThinkPad E14 and E15 Gen 2: 11th Gen Intel Core processors with ThinkPad heritage features

Source : : Lenovo

