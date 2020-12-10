Lenovo K12 and K12 Pro smartphones unveiled

Lenovo has added two new smartphones to its line up with the launch of the Lenovo K12 and K12 Pro, the handsets feature different specifications.

The Lenovo K12 comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution and it features a Snapdragon 460 processor and 4G of RAM, there is also 64GB of storage.

The handset features an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies, on the back there ir a 48 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The device also comes with Android 10 and a 5000 mAh battery.

The Lenovo K12 Pro comes with a larger 6.8 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution and it features a Snapdragon 662 with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

There is also a 6000 mAh battery and 20W fast charging and it features a 16 megapixel Selfie camera and a 64 megapixel main camera with two 2 megapixel cameras on the back. The K12 will retail for about $122 and the K12 Pro about $153.

Source GSM Arena

