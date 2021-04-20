New Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook leaked

It seems that Lenovo is preparing to launch a new IdeaPad 3 Chromebook in the near future, which has yet to be officially unveiled or announced. Discovered by the About Chromebooks details are available when searching for IdeaPad 3 Chromebooks via the Lenovo product search pages on the companies website. Lenovo will be offering a number of different configurations in the form of the :

82KN0000US – 64GB storage and 220-nit non-touch TN display (with limited viewing angles)

82KN0001US – 64GB of storage and 300-nit touchscreen IPS display

82KN0004US – 32GB of storage and 300-nit touchscreen IPS display

Brad Linder from Liliputing reports : “Those are the US variants. There will be other options in different countries including some models with lower-resolution 1366 x 768 pixel TN displays, which is what the previous-gen model had. Other features include a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter, stereo 2-watt speakers, support for WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, and a selection of ports including: 1 x USB 2.0 Type-C (for charging, video output, or data transfer) 1 x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1 x microSD card reader and 1 x 3.5mm mic/headphone combo jack”

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by Lenovo, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : Liliputing : About Chromebooks : Lenovo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals