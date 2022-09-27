Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Razor Crest unveiled

Lego has unveiled its latest Star Wars-themed set, the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Razor Crest and it comes with 6,187 pieces.

The new Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Razor Crest also comes with a range of mini figures which include both Grogu and the Mandalorian.

The Razor Crest is Din Djarin’s personal transport and its iconic silhouette is immediately recognisable. Now in LEGO form, it joins other vehicles in the LEGO Star Wars UCS line-up, including the Luke Skywalker™ Landspeeder set and the Republic Gunship™ set.

Cesar Soares, LEGO Designer, commented, “It was amazing to design The Mandalorian’s Razor Crest in brick form! I wanted it to be ultra-detailed so that every Star Wars and LEGO fan can enjoy discovering all the exciting features – from the carbon-freezing chamber to the escape pod. I know that fans of the Star Wars galaxy, builders and more will love recreating their favourite adventures from this extraordinary series”.

It will cost £519.99 in the UK, €599.99 in Europe, and ¢599.99 in the USA and it will go on sale from the 7th of October, Lego VIP members will be able to order it from the 3rd of October.

