Ancess Q flexible LED light from $139

Ancess Q is a flexible LED light equipped with a magnet and companion application offering a customisable five mode lighting system that can be used for photography or anywhere you need a little extra illumination such as your desk, kitchen or workshop. The lightweight bendable light is equipped with a magnetic design allowing you to quickly be able to position the light wherever you may need enclosed in waterproof casing the Ancess Q features a OLED liquid crystal display that allows you to easily get detailed information such as brightness and color temperature.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $139 or £98 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Ancess Q campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2021. To learn more about the Ancess Q flexible light project checkout the promotional video below.

“ANESS-Q has 4 lighting colors which allow you to find and use the light that works best for you in each unique circumstance. We offer optimal lighting balance with two cool and two warm white LEDs.”

“Made of flexible material, the ANCESS-Q can be adjusted to better enhance the light or to illuminate a large area. This gives you more control on how you want to utilize the light.”

“Out of the box, the ANCESS-Q can be mounted simply by using the magnetic attachment. Making it a quick & simple setup which suits a quick illumination of areas or objects.”

Source : Kickstarter

