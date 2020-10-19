Learn to code using NextMaker Box projects

If you’re looking to learn to code or teach others, you may be interested in a new learning system called NextMaker Box. Providing a selection of curated projects specifically designed to help you learn as you make and play. Combining the best of online coding courses and hands-on steam kits the NextMaker Box offer an easy way to start coding at home. The Kickstarter project has already raised over $157,000 thanks to over 800 backers.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $39 or £31. If the NextMaker Box Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the NextMaker Box project checkout the promotional video below.

“There’re many coding classes for kids. There’re some STEM boxes, too. But very few combine real-world robotics and programming concepts with tangible, interactive technology for limitless, open-ended creativity. We provide all the hardware and software they need to go from zero to coding hero – at their own pace. Build robots, game controllers, smart home devices….the options are endless! We’re constantly adding to our project line-up so your child will never run out of projects as they level up. Not only will they develop life-long skills – they’ll be excited by the possibilities of technology as they see their hard work pay off.”

“Every NextMaker Box includes motors, sensors, mechanical parts, and raw materials to create, learn, play, and spark the fires of passion for technology. Included is 3-hour standard-aligned online coding courses and interactive, step-by-step coding activities to help keep kids on track. “

From block-based programming to advanced STEAM Subjects the NextMaker Box guides you through the learning process allowing you to program and build a wide variety of different coding projects. “After one year of NextMaker Box projects, they may have a deeper understanding of technology and coding than 90% of the world’s adult population! ” For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications, jump over to the official NextMaker Box crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

