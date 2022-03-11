Learn to build in the Omniverse at NVIDIA GTC this month – free registration

In just over a week’s time this years NVIDIA GTC event will take place starting on March 21, 2022. If you are interested in learning how to build in NVIDIA’s Omniverse. You’ll be pleased to know that experts in 3D design and simulation will be showcasing Omniverse at NVIDIA GTC and holding exclusive workshops to help you learn more. You can now register for free to become part of the exclusive events, sessions, and other resources to showcase how developers can use Omniverse to build next level applications and tools for virtual worlds, explains NVIDIA.

Learn NVIDIA Omniverse

“Omniverse Developer Days will showcase the many ways users and developers can build extensions and apps on the platform. Hear from Omniverse engineering leaders and industry experts—including featured speakers from Pixar, Ubisoft, Autodesk, Adobe, Unity, Epic Games, and Walt Disney Studios—as they share new insights about 3D virtual world building, simulation, rendering, and more.

Multiple sessions, ranging from technical tutorials to business-focused topics, are available for developers and users. Register now and take an unparalleled deep dive into developing applications for virtual worlds.

“Also, don’t miss the keynote by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang on March 22 at 8 am PST. The Omniverse Community team will host a special Keynote Community Hangout on Discord, where attendees can watch the keynote live and chat.”

Source : NVIDIA

