Learn how to play the ukulele with the Populele 2 smart ukulele

Musicians and especially those of you wishing to learn how to play the ukulele may be interested in a new crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo which has already raised over $1.5 million thanks to over 10,000 backers. “Learn your favorite songs in 15 mins with vast song library, interactive tutorials, new preamplifier.” Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $179 or £130 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Mastering the ukulele is now more fun than a Hawaiian vacation. If you’ve ever picked up an instrument and felt a strong desire to play something beautiful, you’re not alone. And this time, you can. Master your favorite songs in minutes, not weeks – with the Populele 2 Pro Smart Ukulele. Using modern tech to make learning one of the world’s best-loved instruments fast, fun, and simple for players of every level.”

Assuming that the Populele 2 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Populele 2 Pro smart ukulele project checkout the promotional video below.

“Follow along as a smart LED fretboard guides you to perfect chords, showing your fingers exactly where to go next. Unleash epic studio-quality sound with the PopuBoost Preamplifier, built-in for awesome reverb, chorus, and delay anywhere you play. And stay motivated with an app that includes endless free video lessons, a vast library of popular songs, and a new gamelike strategy to learning that keeps you moving forward, leveling up, and playing better every day.”

“Check out our PopuMusic App. Keep it fresh with unlimited access to 100’s of popular songs from around the world. Our library is stocked with hit tracks from the world’s top stars, all with interactive video lessons for free on the app. And the audio library is updated monthly with new trending songs from every genre that you can learn, play, and make your own.”

