Last of Us TV series premieres on HBO today

If you have been patiently waiting for the arrival of the highly anticipated Last of Us TV series. You will be pleased to know that Joel and Ellie’s story will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max today from 6pm Pacific Time. Asad Qizilbash Head of Product at Sony Interactive Entertainment has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal a little more about what you can expect from the Last of Us TV series.

“Here’s a sentence that I never thought I’d type: The Last of Us airs its first episode tonight on HBO and HBO Max. It’s a surreal feeling. Just think: In a few short hours, Joel and Ellie will be introduced to the entire world in a whole new medium. I’m incredibly grateful to the team at Naughty Dog, HBO, Sony Pictures Entertainment, PlayStation Productions, and of course the cast and crew members that helped get us to this historic moment. I’m particularly thrilled that we found Pedro and Bella to play our iconic leads, Joel and Ellie. I can’t wait for the world to experience their portrayals and the rest of these unforgettable characters in an entirely new way.”

“It’s been an unimaginable honor (and one of my life’s highlights) to collaborate with Craig Mazin and the team at HBO to bring The Last of Us to life as a TV show. Intense pride doesn’t begin to describe my feelings to how the show turned out. I deeply believe it captures the soul of the game that so many of you have fallen in love with.

As you can imagine, I’m extremely excited (and extremely nervous) for PlayStation and Naughty Dog fans to dive into the first episode and experience for themselves the love the cast and crew has poured into this adaptation. From myself and everybody at Naughty Dog, thank you! It is due to your incredible passion and support that this show exists! We are forever grateful! Endure and survive! – Neil Druckmann, Co-President, Naughty Dog”

