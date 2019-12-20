Sinex laptop stand case hits Kickstarter from $29

Sinex is a new multi-functional laptop case and stand that allows you to create a new can make workstation wherever you may be. Launched via Kickstarter this week the Sinex laptop stand case is now available from just $29 and is expected to start shipping out to backers during March 2020. For more details watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique design of the Sinex laptop case.

“Laptop cases are used to protect laptop from being damaged, but there is no other functions at all. While traditionally, the laptop stand is too bulky to carry out and often takes a lot of time to set up, which is turning it into a productivity-killer. Last but not least, you may forget your health damaged after long time hunching work. The Solution is, SINEX world’s first 3 in1 multifunctional laptop stand case, combines the all advantages of laptop case, stand and wrist rest. It’s lightweight, portable, convenient, and can be used as laptop stand and wrist rest at the same time.”

“Sinex is a group of engineers and dreamers who believe human-oriented principle is the most important philosophy for creating a new product for human beings. Sinex combines the all advantages of laptop case, stand and wrist rest, you will never be troubled by carrying too much items and forgetting to take one of them, because all are integrated together. Easy to carry out on the go out/business trip, light and slim design, only bring more convenience and fun for travel.”

