If you tend to use your laptop away from your desk you might be interested in a new laptop mouse pad called Bord. Specifically designed to help you use your mouse when your laptop is resting on your lap the mouse pad clips to the side of your laptop providing extra space for your mouse. Making it particularly useful if you prefer to use a mouse for control rather than the integrated trackpad of your laptop. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the cutting-edge project from roughly $39 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Using a trackpad for long periods of time can result in wrist pain and potential injury. Bord keeps wrists straight and hands at elbow level. We carefully optimized Bord’s dimensions to provide full screen coverage without compromising on portability. A slim profile means you can bring Bord anywhere with you. At only 7 oz (200g), Bord isn’t going to weigh you down either.”

Laptop mouse pad

“Bord has a rigid aluminum structure that ensures a smooth flat surface that won’t bend or warp while remaining lightweight and portable. We went through many iterations to simplify the attachment mechanism, it had to be simple and intuitive to use. The platform also had to fit any laptop and feel sturdy without any adjustment.”

If the Bord crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2023. To learn more about the Bord laptop mouse pad project scrutinize the promotional video below.

“For over two years, we carefully refined the form and function of Bord, testing different materials and mechanisms before arriving at the final design. In order to deliver the highest quality product we can, orders will begin shipping out in smaller batches to allow us better inspection and control while we work out any kinks in manufacturing and fulfillment. As our process improves we will increase batch sizes until all backer orders are completed. Because we don’t know exactly how long it will take to fully ramp up, it’s important for you to get your orders in quickly to lock in your placement in the groups. “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the laptop mouse pad, jump over to the official Bord crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals