Lamborghini will launch new Huracán EVO RWD Spyder using Augmented Reality

Lamborghini has announced that it will use Augmented Reality to launch its new Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, the car will be made official tomorrow.

The new Huracán EVO RWD Spyder will be unveiled at 1300 CET (12 PM UK time) on its website using AR.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, said: “At a time of major business challenges, Lamborghini is innovating once again and exploring new methods of communication. New technologies have accelerated fast during this time of global emergency, and Lamborghini is pioneering exciting new possibilities. Starting tomorrow, Lamborghini can be in everyone’s home thanks to Apple’s AR technology, which is available on hundreds of millions of AR-enabled devices around the world.”

“Apple cares deeply about the people of Italy and our good friends at Lamborghini. We are inspired by their commitment to return to work safely during this critical time,” said Phil Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “Apple and Lamborghini share a great passion for design and innovation. We are excited to support the launch of the new Lamborghini Huracán EVO RWD Spyder with Apple’s augmented reality technology, so that their fans around the world can experience it from the safety of their own homes.”

You can find out more details about the new Huracán EVO RWD Spyder over at Lamborghini at the link below.

Source Lamborghini

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals