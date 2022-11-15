Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato coming 30th November

Lamborghini has revealed it will be launching a new version of its Huracan supercar later this month, the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.

The new Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will be unveiled on the 30th of November at Art Basel in Miami, Lamborghini has released some teaser photos and a video of the car. You can see the video at the link below.

Automobili Lamborghini is about to present the new Huracán Sterrato[1]: the first super sports car designed for maximum driving pleasure even away from the asphalt on loose or dirt surfaces, reinterpreting the very concept of sportiness and emphasizing the brand principles of brave, authentic and unexpected.

Three video teasers had shown the Sterrato in action in different environments. Today, this unexpected super sports car shows its real skin for the first time, in anticipation of the official world premiere later this month. For the first time Automobili Lamborghini will celebrate an unveiling of a new car at the Art Basel in Miami, on November 30. Stay tuned.

According to Autocar, this will be the last purely combustion-powered Huracan, its replacement will come with a hybrid engine as will the Aventadors replacement. You can find out more dteails about this new Huracan at the link below.

Source Lamborghini, Autocar





