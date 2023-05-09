Lamborghini celebrates 60th anniversary

Lamborghini has celebrated its 60th anniversary, the supercar makes launched on the 7th of May 1963, and since then it has produced some of the world’s most popular supercars, it will be holding a number of different events to celebrate.

Lamborghini will begin the celebrations with a “60th Anniversary Giro” tour in Italy, this will start on the 24th of May and end on the 28th of May in 8 May in Piazza Maggiore in Bologna with a Concours d’Elegance.

Sixty years ago on 7 May 1963, “Automobili Ferruccio Lamborghini S.a.s.” was founded. It was the initial name of an industrial venture that, starting from scratch, has revolutionized the automotive industry: it has created style icons, evolving to become today’s world-famous company “Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.” with over 2000 employees and delivering 9233 cars in 2022.

Automobili Lamborghini has planned a number of international events to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Each event is different, but they all share the aims of involving owners and their Lamborghinis, the official Lamborghini Clubs, the dealerships and fans around the world.

The international program of celebrations began in January with the inauguration of the newly renovated Lamborghini Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese and the exhibition “The Future Began In 1963”. Two important events followed: “Lamborghini Day Japan – 60th Anniversary” in Suzuka and “Lamborghini Day UK – 60th Anniversary”, which saw over 380 Lamborghinis gathered at Silverstone circuit on 29 April.

You can find out more details about what Lamborghini has planned to celebrate its 60th anniversary over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Lamborghini





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals