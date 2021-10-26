KrakenSDR phase-coherent software-defined radio with five RTL-SDRs hits Crowd Supply

KrakenRF has launched a new project via the Crowd Supply website for their new KrakenSDR phase-coherent software-defined radio with five RTL-SDRs. The project has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 500 backers with still 30 days remaining. A coherent radio allows for very interesting applications, such as radio direction finding, passive radar, and beamforming.

To get started using the KrakenSDR you will require a USB Type-C cable, a 5 V / 2.4 A+ USB Type-C power supply, and antennas, such as the companies magnetic whip antenna set, or antenna that is appropriate to your application.

“We’ve already obtained all the long-lead-time parts for the first batch of 1,000 KrakenSDRs, so the first batch will ship about six months before any others. If you back the project during the campaign (even if you are not in the first 1,000), you’ll save $100 off the eventual retail price of $399.”

Possible applications for the KrakenSDR

– Physically locating an unknown transmitter of interest (e.g. illegal or interfering broadcasts, noise transmissions, or just as a curiosity)

– HAM radio experiments such as radio fox hunts or monitoring repeater abuse

– Tracking assets, wildlife, or domestic animals outside of network coverage through the use of low power beacons

– Locating emergency beacons for search-and-rescue teams

– Locating lost ships via VHF radio

– Passive radar detection of aircraft, boats, and drones

– Traffic-density monitoring via passive radar

– Beamforming

– Interferometry for radio astronomy

KrakenSDR improvements when compared to KerberosSDR

Automatic calibration hardware. It is no longer necessary to manually disconnect antennas during calibration. It all happens automatically when you change frequency. This will allow for KrakenSDR stations to be remotely operated.

KrakenSDR specifications

Five-channel, coherent-capable RTL-SDR, all clocked to a single local oscillator

Built-in automatic coherence synchronization hardware

Automatic coherence synchronization and management via provided Linux software

24 MHz to 1766 MHz tuning Range (standard R820T2 RTL-SDR range, and possibly higher with hacked drivers)

4.5 V bias tee on each port

Core DAQ and DSP software is open source and designed to run on a Raspberry Pi 4 (see links below)

Direction-finding software for Android (free for non-commercial use)

Custom antenna set available

Source : Crowd Supply

