If you are in the market for a rugged versatile SSD storage device that is compatible with a wide variety of different operating systems and hardware including Windows OS, macOS, iPadOS, Android OS, PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and more. You may be interested in the new pocket -sized KIOXIA EXCERIA PLUS portable SSD storage solution providing 500 GB, 1 TB or 2 TB storage options to choose from. With Max Sequential Read/Write Speed of 1,050 and 1,000 MB/s respectively. Equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen2 interface the SSD enables you to quickly transfer 4K videos and high-res photos.

“Meet the KIOXIA EXCERIA PLUS Portable SSD series—a combination chic and timeless design and KIOXIA’s SSD technology utilizing BiCS FLASH™ 3D flash memory that delivers read speed of up to 1,050MB/s(1). Well-suited for on-the-go users and content creators, the EXCERIA PLUS Portable SSD series prioritizes portability with a shockproof housing(3) that fits up to 2TB of data in the palm of your hand.”

“Compatible with MIL-STD drop test , the EXCERIA PLUS Portable SSD features a shockproof housing and has no moving parts making it highly durable. Its aluminum housing also enables effective heat dissipation(4) during heavy workloads. For peace of mind, you can password protect and safeguard up to 2TB of data, even if you lose your EXCERIA PLUS Portable SSD.”

“Your data can go where you go, in style. The KIOXIA EXCERIA PLUS Portable SSD series puts emphasis on both design and portability with its smooth, rounded aluminum housing. Easy-to-grip and pocket-sized(4), this elegant portable SSD series offers compact, handy storage for users who seek out timeless design in their mobile lifestyle.”

