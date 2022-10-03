Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date announced by Disney

20th Century Studios has unveiled the very first details of the new Planet of the Apes film which is currently in production and will take the form of Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. Apart from movie artwork very little else has been released by the studio as yet but what we do know is that it will star The Witcher’s Freya Allen together with Owen Teague, Peter Macon.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date

Although a specific Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date has not yet been set by 20th Century Studios the film will be premiering sometime during 2024 and will provide the next chapter in the ongoing story. The first movie was released back in 2011 in the form of Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which was followed by Dawn of the Planet of the Apes in 2014 and War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017.

Disney acquired the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox including 20th Century Fox. Now Disney has confirmed that Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes has an official 2024 release date. As soon more information, trailers and details about the storyline and characters are revealed by Disney we will keep you up to speed as always.

Source : Polygon



