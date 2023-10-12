Kia Concept EV3 and Concept EV4 unveiled

Kia has unveiled two new electric concept cars, the Kia Concept EV3 and Kia Concept EV4 and both cars come with a futuristic design and give us an idea of what the car maker has planned for the future.

Kia is apparently planning to launch both of these new electric vehicles within the next couple of years with the EV3 launching in 2024 and the EV4 expected to launch in 2026.

Kia has unveiled further details of the interiors of the EV3 and EV4 concept vehicles and the game-changing eco-friendly materials and methodologies used to create them, which will play an essential role in the brand’s transition to a sustainable mobility solutions provider.

When creating the interior of the Kia Concept EV3, Kia’s CMF (Colour, Materials, Finish) design team took inspiration from the element of Air, with optimum use of light and transparency throughout the cabin. As with the Kia Concept EV4, the Kia CMF team also utilised an array of innovative sustainable materials that reduce the vehicle’s environmental impact, provide greater design freedom, and afford unprecedented levels of colour choice and trim finish.

You can find out more information about the new Kia Concept EV3 and the new Concept EV4 over at Kia at the link below, we are looking fiorward to finding out more details on the production versions of these new EVs.

Source Kia



