Kolude KD-K2 aluminum keyboard hub from $69

The development team at Klu have created a new all in one Bluetooth keyboard and peripheral hub called Kolude KD-K2, enabling you to connect a wide variety of different devices directly to your keyboard including SD cards, monitors, USB devices and more.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $69 or £54, offering a considerable discount of approximately 54% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Kolude KD-K2 Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2020. To learn more about the Kolude KD-K2 project checkout the promotional video below.

“The Kolude KD-K2 Keyboard is made from premium aluminum. That makes it an extremely stylish keyboard that’s also robust and made to last. At the same time, the aluminum structure prevents the device from overheating and from feeling too hot when you use it, and it keeps it extremely lightweight and easy to carry.”

“The Kolude KD-K2 Aluminum Keyboard is equipped with Hotkey functions that are compatible with iPad OS and Mac OS. At the same time, we’ve added more optimization functionalities for Windows to achieve higher compatibility, and a switching play between Mac and Windows just by pressing several keys combined. “

The Kolude Hub version is designed with an all-in-one docking function that lets you read and transfer data, and charge your keyboard or other devices. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications, jump over to the official Kolude KD-K2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

