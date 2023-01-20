Kayak VR added to PS VR2 launch games

Leon van Oord Founder of virtual reality game studio Better Than Life has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to announce its new game Kayak VR will be among the shortlist of games Sony will be making available on the day it launches its second generation VR headset in the form of the aptly named PS VR2. Take to the icy waters as you explore ice caves in an Antarctica, check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the virtual reality canoeing game.

“Kayak VR: Mirage is a great game for newcomers and veterans of VR alike. Compared to most forms of locomotion in VR, paddling allows for a natural and intuitive way to move through an environment, making it a great game to show off your brand-new headset to friends and family. ”

“Paddle through the ice caves in Antarctica, kayak with dolphins in Costa Rica, conquer a thunderstorm in Norway and discover the canyons of Australia. In our kayaking game, made exclusively for VR, you can explore these real world locations with photorealistic graphics. And it’s looking better than ever on PS VR2 as Kayak VR: Mirage joins PS VR2’s launch line up.”

PS VR2 Kayak VR

“Besides the visual fidelity we also spent a lot of time on the game’s physics. While new players can quickly get the hang of the kayaking, more experienced kayakers are able to maneuver with the accuracy they’d expect from a real kayak. This focus on natural physics also applies to the rest of the environment: plants, floating ice and debris all respond realistically to your paddle and kayak. “

“When designing the environments, we wanted you to feel like you’ve arrived at the perfect time. Paddle underneath the Aurora Australis, marvel at a whale that comes up for air or listen to the water breaking on the cliffs. These calming moments were designed to counterbalance the plethora of high intensity games available in VR and help you unwind after a long day or an intense gaming session.”

Source : Sony





