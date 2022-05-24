Kabuto Sumo Total Mayhem dexterity board game expansion

The game designers at Board Game Tables have taken to Kickstarter to launch their latest expansion in the form of the new Kabuto Sumo Total Mayhem. During this Kickstarter you have a chance to buy any of the companies previous games and new expansions at discounted prices and the project has already raised over $350,000 thanks to over 5,000 backers with still 16 days to go.

Kabuto Sumo Total Mayhem

Check out the video below to learn more about the new expansion in games available to purchase, and jump over to the official Kickstarter campaign page for a full list of all pledges and games available. There is even a one dollar pledge that allows you to add the games and expansions you want is an à la carte offering.

“Kabuto Sumo – Think of the coin-dozer arcade game, but add in special powerups that give you more agency. Now combine that with sumo-wrestling. You’ll choose one of 16 unique wrestling bugs to play as – each with their own signature moves. Push discs into the ring, knock pieces out, power up your special move, and strike at the right time to finish them! Total Mayhem Expansion – adds objects into the ring – things like tables, ladders, and chairs – oh my! You’ll use them for powerful new moves and to provide unique win conditions for each match. Each of these new moves and victory conditions were inspired by classic pro wrestling objects.”

If the Kabuto Sumo crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Kabuto Sumo board game project play the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $19 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates).

“If you own some of the original games or expansions, you can still get in on the bundle deals! Swap out what you already have for something else in our lineup.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the board game, jump over to the official Kabuto Sumo crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

