The Midnight Club sets jump scare Guinness World Record

The new Netflix mystery horror TV series The Midnight Club created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, has won a Guinness World Record for the most jump scares in a TV series episode. Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about just how many jump scares have been included in a single episode.

“A group of seven close terminally ill young adults resides in the Brightcliffe Home hospice run by an enigmatic doctor. They meet at midnight every night to tell each other scary stories. One night they make a pact that the first one to succumb to their disease is responsible for communicating with the others from beyond the grave. After one of them dies, bizarre occurrences begin.”

Jump scare Guinness World Record

The Midnight Club premiered on the Netflix streaming service earlier this week and stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota.

“At a hospice with a mysterious history, the eight members of the Midnight Club meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories – and to look for signs of the supernatural from the beyond. A new horror series from Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy’s Intrepid Pictures (The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass), and Leah Fong, based on the creative work of bestselling author Christopher Pike.”

Source : Netflix



