Are you tired of the limitations and hassles of traditional and gas-powered soldering irons? It’s time to upgrade your toolkit with the Jiizer 01X Electric Soldering Iron. This advanced electric soldering iron is designed to offer you enhanced performance and unmatched convenience, making your soldering tasks smoother and more efficient. Imagine being able to tackle your projects with a tool that not only heats up quickly but also provides precise control over temperature and airflow, ensuring that every joint you make is perfect.

Jiizer 01X

Key Takeaways 165W power output for rapid heating

Temperature range of 80°C to 450°C with 1°C adjustment

Integrated solder wire kit with magnetic link system

Comprehensive status display and battery indicators

Customizable settings for temperature, airflow, and solder wire extrusion

Early bird reservation pledges are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $69 or £54 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the established retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

With a robust 165W power output, the Jiizer 01X heats up in just 15 seconds, allowing you to get to work almost instantly. Say goodbye to long waiting times and hello to productivity. The temperature range of 80°C to 450°C, coupled with a precise 1°C adjustment capability, ensures that you have complete control over your soldering environment. Whether you’re working on delicate electronics or heavy-duty projects, this soldering iron has got you covered. Imagine the convenience of being able to switch between different temperature settings with ease, ensuring that you always have the right amount of heat for the job at hand.

Electric Soldering Iron

One of the standout features of the Jiizer 01X is its integrated solder wire kit. The 0.8mm diameter solder wire comes with flux, making it easier for you to achieve clean and strong joints. The magnetic link system allows for easy loading and unloading of the solder wire, saving you time and effort. This thoughtful design ensures that you can focus more on your work and less on the setup. Picture yourself seamlessly transitioning between tasks without the hassle of constantly reloading solder wire, thanks to this innovative feature.

Specifications :

– Power Output: 165W

– Temperature Range: 80°C – 450°C

– Rapid Heating: 15 seconds

– Temperature Adjustment: 1°C increments

– Solder Wire Kit: Integrated, 0.8mm diameter with flux

– Magnetic Link: Easy loading/unloading of solder wire

– Status Display: Operational mode and device status

– Battery Indicator: Remaining battery and low battery alert

– Real-Time Temperature Display: Yes

– Adjustable Settings:

– Temperature

– Airflow (7 levels)

– Solder wire extrusion amount

The Jiizer 01X comes with a comprehensive status display that shows the operational mode and device status at a glance. The battery remaining indicator and low battery alert keep you informed, so you’re never caught off guard. Real-time temperature display and adjustable settings for temperature, airflow, and solder wire extrusion amount give you unparalleled control over your soldering tasks. With seven adjustable airflow levels, you can customize the device to suit your specific needs. Imagine having all this information readily available, allowing you to make quick adjustments and maintain optimal performance throughout your project.

If the Jiizer 01X campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2024. To learn more about the Jiizer 01X electric soldering iron project view the promotional video below.

Upgrade to the Jiizer 01X Electric Soldering Iron and experience a seamless, efficient, and highly controlled soldering process. Say goodbye to the frustrations of traditional soldering tools and embrace the future of soldering technology. Imagine the satisfaction of completing your projects with precision and ease, knowing that you have a reliable and advanced tool at your disposal.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the electric soldering iron, jump over to the official Jiizer 01X crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals