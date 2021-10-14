Jetpack MagSafe iPhone power bank features ultra-strong magnets

Apple iPhone owners over just purchased the latest iPhone 13 or use the previous generation iPhone 12 may be interested in a new Magsafe iPhone power bank aptly named the Jetpack. Equipped with ultra-strong magnets the wireless charger is securely kept in place on the rear of your iPhone during charging and will not slip or slide around like other poorly engineered power banks.

Apple MagSafe compatible iPhone power bank

– 15W MagSafe-enabled wireless charging

– 5,000mAh capacity

– Ultra-strong magnets to keep it in place

– Optimized for iPhone 12 and 13

– Lightning input

– USB-C PD output

– 1-year limited warranty

The Jetpack is now available to preorder priced at £37 and shipping is expected to take place during late November 2021.

“Optimized for the iPhone 13, Jetpack is a powerful MagSafe compatible power bank with a whopping 5,000mAh battery capacity. It fits perfectly with the new phone camera layout and it doesn’t hang over the edge of the phone either (even on the iPhone 13 mini) Jetpack’s 5,000mAh capacity will take your iPhone from 0 to 80% while you’re out and about. So you’ll never be without battery when you need it most. The MagSafe-enabled wireless charging coil lets you power your phone with no wires necessary.”

Source : Jetpack

