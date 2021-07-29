JetMax open source affordable AI vision, deep learning robot arm

If you would like to build your very own robot arm you may be interested in the JetMax launched via Kickstarter this week which offers a wealth of features to create a wide variety of applications. Equipped with artificial intelligent vision the open source robotic arm is powered by the a Jetson Nano mini PC. The JetMax robot arm uses deep learning and computer vision technologies and is fitted with HD Wide Angle camera allowing it to interact with the perceived environment efficiently.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $299 or £216 (depending on current exchange rates). If the JetMax campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the JetMax robot arm project play the promotional video below.

“We created JetMax robot arm to promote ease of learning and developing AI Robot. It is small, price-friendly, and user-friendly for everyone. Whether you are a robotic expert, enthusiast, student, or beginner. JetMax will lead you into the exciting AI robotic world. Being an AI Vision Robotic Arm, JetMax not only features AI vision but has a clever brain as well. Supporting you in learning coding, researching AI robotics applications, and bringing your AI ideas to life. It can be your helping hand in a lab, university, or workshop.”

“JetMax intelligent robot arm using FPV (First Person View) to identify color variations on the objects. Thereby enabling it to execute object sorting. Utilizing its dynamic image processing power, JetMax through its AI vision can track and follow the target in real time. Through Deep Learning, JetMax can identify object’s unique features to perform sorting task such as sorting of waste materials, vegetables etc.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the robot arm, jump over to the official JetMax crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

