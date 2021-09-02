Jaguar C-Type Continuation unveiled

Jaguar Classic has revealed a new limited run vehicle, the Jaguar C-Type Continuation, which is designed to celebrate the 70 year anniversary of the Jaguar C-type.

Jaguar will be showing off this new vehicles at the annual Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace, England between the 3rd and 5th of September.

Jaguar Classic is bringing a strictly limited run of new C-type Continuations to life in celebration of the iconic model’s motorsport heritage, 70 years after it first raced to victory at the Le Mans 24 Hours. The landmark vehicle will make its public debut at the prestigious Concours of Elegance at Hampton Court Palace on Friday 3 September.

The C-type Continuation will be hand built at Jaguar Classic Works in Coventry, to the specification of the 1953 ‘works’ C-types that dominated that year’s Le Mans 24 Hours, scoring the C-type’s second Le Mans win and continuing a run of motorsport success for the company.

The team at Jaguar Classic has painstakingly researched the C-type’s history for the Continuation’s exacting specification, bringing Jaguar’s heritage to life through modern technology and engineering expertise.This includes the use of the same authentic techniques and build methods as in period.

The new Jaguar C-Type comes with a hand built 3.4 litre DOHC in line six cylinder engine that produces 220 horsepower. You can find out more details about the car over at Jaguar at the link below.

Source Jaguar

