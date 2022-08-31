iZYREC pocket digital voice recorder with a 50 day battery life

If you are searching for a quick way to take audio notes you may be interested in a new digital voice recorder called the iZYREC. Weighing just 18 g the ultralightweight voice recorder features a 50 day battery life and is equipped with a 512Kbps high definition microphone together with AI noise cancelling technology and on-board 32GB EMMC of storage. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $100,000 thanks to over 1,100 backers with still 22 days remaining.

Enjoy 24 hours of recording and up to 50 days of standby with 450 mAh ultra battery capacity on a single charge. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $69 or £60 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Our life story unfolds itself mostly through sound. Sound imprints precious moments in life. The problem is that people only remember a third of what they hear. We believe it should be easy to capture these moments whenever and wherever you want. Although most smartphones can record audio, unexpected incoming calls or push notifications often interrupt the process, and audio quality is generally subpar. Simply put, smartphones are just not built to be digital voice recorders.”

Assuming that the iZYREC funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the iZYREC voice recorder project watch the promotional video below.

“The ultra-compact and portable iZYREC professional voice recorder substantially empowers your recording capabilities, allowing you to discreetly capture crystal-clear audio anytime and anywhere, with enhanced noise cancellation, ultra-long battery life, and abundant memory. iZYREC features an 18g featherlight dual-mic recorder with only one switch. The recorder is half the size of a credit card, with an astounding 50-day battery life, 32GB of EMMC storage, and up to 512kbps HD recording quality.”

“iZYREC transforms the traditionally bulky voice recorder into an ultra-slim, portable device that will easily fit into your pocket or wallet. The detachable magnetic buckle provides a convenient mechanism to place it onto your collar or any other magnetic surface. Designed to record conversations while remaining unnoticed, iZYREC will ensure you never miss an important moment again!”

Source : Kickstarter

