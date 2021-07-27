Isklander game film and TV rights acquired by Gaumont

The mystery thriller Isklander Trilogy will soon be a TV series or film thanks to Gaumont UK acquiring the film and TV rights to their sleuthing alternate reality adventure series Isklander trilogy. The news has been revealed by London-based immersive entertainment company Swamp Motel that their three-part interactive game series comprising of Plymouth Point, The Mermaid’s Tongue and The Kindling Hour will be used for the new media.

If you haven’t yet played the games they allow you to tap into your inner detective as you explore the world of corporate deceit, occult horrors, and shadowy cabals to uncover the twists and turns of a murky underworld deep within high society. “The trilogy, which stars actor Dominic Monaghan (Lord of the Rings trilogy), has amassed legions of fans with over 60,000 people across the UK and the US having played the games since the first instalment, Plymouth Point, launched in April 2020.”

“Whilst the Isklander trilogy in its current form has been designed as an at home, online experience for two – six players, plans to adapt the story for a multi-part drama series for TV are now underway with Gaumont UK – the British arm of the French studio behind Lupin and Narcos. The drama development is led by executive producer Alison Jackson (Tin Star, Ashes to Ashes, Hunted), who also helms Gaumont’s UK growing London-based division, and Gaumont UK’s Senior Development Exec Jamie Jackson. “

“Employing a blend of inventive storytelling and cutting-edge technology, this dark, digital story world was created by Swamp Motel writers, co-founders and creative directors Ollie Jones and Clem Garritty. Both creative associates of Punchdrunk and co-founders of the critically acclaimed comedy theatre company Kill the Beast, they created Plymouth Point initially in response to the closures of entertainment and theatre spaces across the world last year. It has since grown into a permanent fixture in the online entertainment space internationally and now an entirely new arm of the company’s creative output.”

Source : Games Press

