Is the Apple Watch Series 10 Worth It?

The highly anticipated Apple Watch Series 10 has finally arrived, bringing with it a host of new features and design improvements. As with any new release, potential buyers are faced with the question: is it worth upgrading? In the video below, ZONEofTECH takes a closer look at the Series 10, examining its design, features, and how it compares to previous models, to help you make an informed decision.

Sleek and Comfortable Design

At first glance, the Series 10 may appear larger than its predecessors, but in reality, it sits comfortably between the Apple Watch Ultra and the Series 7 in terms of size. Apple has managed to create a thinner and lighter design, making it more comfortable to wear, especially under snug clothing. However, it’s important to note that this redesign has an impact on band compatibility. While some older bands may still fit, those designed for Series 7-9 might not align perfectly due to the thinner body of the Series 10.

One of the standout features of the Series 10 is the new jet-black aluminum color option, which harkens back to the classic space black models. This sleek and stylish finish is sure to turn heads, but it’s worth considering the potential durability concerns. The aluminum body and glass display may not be as tough as the titanium and sapphire options available on higher-end models.

Enhanced Battery Life and Fast Charging

Apple has made modest improvements to the battery life in the Series 10, with the watch now lasting about a day and a half on a single charge. While this may not seem like a significant increase, the real catalyst is the introduction of fast charging. The Series 10 can reach an impressive 80% charge in just 30 minutes, making it incredibly convenient for those with busy lifestyles who don’t have time to wait for their watch to charge.

When compared to the Apple Watch Ultra, the Series 10 offers a more comfortable fit due to its lighter and thinner design. Although the Ultra features a longer battery life, its bulkier build may not be suitable for everyone. If you prioritize comfort and style, the Series 10 is likely the better choice.

Improved Display and Watch Faces

The Series 10 introduces new watch faces that feature second hands on the always-on display, adding a touch of sophistication to the watch’s appearance. However, it’s worth noting that older watch faces do not support this new feature. The OLED screen offers a wide-angle view, although the difference compared to the Series 7 is minimal.

New watch faces with second hands-on always-on display

Older watch faces do not support the new second-hand feature

An OLED screen provides a wide-angle view, similar to the Series 7

Enhanced Speaker Functionality

One of the less talked about features of the Series 10 is the improved speaker. This enhancement is particularly useful for activities like meditation, allowing you to enjoy a pleasant listening experience without the need for headphones. The improved speaker functionality adds to the overall usability of the watch, making it a more versatile device for various situations.

In conclusion, the Apple Watch Series 10 is a worthwhile upgrade for those with older models. The watch brings significant design improvements and new features that enhance the user experience, including:

Sleeker, more comfortable design

Fast charging capabilities

New always-on display watch faces

Enhanced speaker functionality

Whether you’re drawn to the improved comfort, the convenience of fast charging, or the new display capabilities, the Series 10 stands out as a top choice in the world of wearable technology. If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch or looking to upgrade from an older model, the Apple Watch Series 10 is definitely worth considering.

Source & Image Credit: ZONEofTECH



