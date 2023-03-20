iQOO Z7 5G smartphone unveiled

IQOO has added a new device to its lineup with the launch of the iQOO Z7 5G, the handset will come with a 6.38-inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 24508 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 mobile processor and it also comes with 6GB of RAM or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, if you need some extra storage then there is also a microSD card slot.

The new iQOO Z7 5G smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 44W fast charging which will charge the handset to 50 percent in just 25 minutes.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear of the device. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 64-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The new iQOO Z7 5G smartphone will be available in a choice of two colors Pacific Night and Norway Blue and it will retail for INR 17,499 for the 6GB model which is about $210 or INR 18,499 for the 8GB model which is about$225. The handset will be available from the 21st of March in India.

Source GSM Arena





