iQOO Z5x smartphone gets official

iQOO have added a new smartphone to their line up with the launch of the iQOO Z5x and the handset is equipped with a 6.58 inch LCD display that comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 mobile processor and it also comes with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of included storage.

The new iQOO Z5x comes with a virtual RAM feature that will give you an extra 1.5GB on the 6GB model and up to 4GB extra in the 8GB model.

The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 44W fast charging which can charge the handset to 58% in just 30 minutes.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, on the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the rear of the devide there is a 50 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The new iQOO Z5x smartphones will come in a choice of colors which will include orange, black and a gradient color.

pricing for the handset starts at CNY 1,599 which is about $250 for the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB model costs CNY 1,699 and the 8GB of RAM and 256GB model costs CNY 1,899.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals