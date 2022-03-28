iQOO U5x smartphone gets official

iQOO has added a new Android smartphone to their range with the launch of the iQOO U5x. The handset comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display with aHD+ resolution.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with two RAM and storage options.

You can choose from 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, if you need some extra storage, there is also a microSD card slot which will take up to a 1TB card.

The iQOO U5x smartphone with a 5,000 mAh battery and it also features 10W charging, the device comes with OriginOS Ocean which is based on Android 11.

The handset features a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear of the device. On the back of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The iQOO U5x will come in a choice of two different colors, the 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model will retail for CNY 899 which is about $140. The 8GB and 128GB models will retail for CNY 1,099 which is about $170.

Source GSM Arena

