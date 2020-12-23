iQOO 7 to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 process

The new IQOO 7 will come with Qualcomm”s new Snapdragon 888 processor and we also have some other details about the device.

The handset will come with a Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and it will also features a 4,000 mAh battery and 120W fast charging.

The device is expected to be made official in January 2021 and these are the only details that have been revealed about it so far.

We will have more information on the new iQOO 7 smartphone when it is made official some time in January.

Source Myfixguide

