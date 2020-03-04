IQOO 3 smartphone is now available to buy

The IQOO 3 smartphone was made official last month and now the handset has gone on sale in India, the device is available through Flipkart.

The handset is available for INR 36,990 for the 8GB of RAM model this is about $507 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

The device features a 6.44 inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution and it has a 440 mAh battery and fast charging.

The IQOO 3 features a range of high end cameras, on the back of the device there is a four camera setup with one 48 megapixel camera, two 13 megapixel cameras and one 2 megapixel camera. On the front there i a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source GSM Arena

