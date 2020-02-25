IQOO 3 Android smartphone gets official

The new IQOO 3 Android smartphone is now official and the handset is equipped with a 6.44 inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution.

The device is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

The IQOO 3 also comes with choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage and there are 4G LTE and 5G models of the handset.

Other specifications on the handset include a 4400 mAh battery with a 55W fast charger and Android 10 plus a range of high end cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera for selfies, on the back there is a four camera setup with one 48 megapixel camera, two 13 megapixel cameras and one 2 megapixel camera. Pricing for the handset will start at INR 36,900 which is about $515 at the current exchange rate.

