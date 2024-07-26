NEW iPhone SE 4 and Apple Watch SE specifications leaked

If you are interested in learning more about the upcoming Apple iPhone SE 4 and Apple Watch SE (3rd Generation) smartwatch. You might be interested to know that the new specifications apparently been leaked providing more insight into what we can expect from the new Apple devices. With significant upgrades in design, performance, and functionality, these new additions to the Apple ecosystem are eagerly anticipated by consumers worldwide.

iPhone SE 4 (2025) and Apple Watch SE (3rd Generation)

Key Takeaways : iPhone SE 4 will feature a design similar to iPhone 14 and 16, with a full-screen display and Face ID.

will feature a design similar to iPhone 14 and 16, with a full-screen display and Face ID. 6.06-inch OLED display with 2535 x 1170 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

Powered by A18 chip and 8GB RAM, with storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

48MP single camera, potential dual-camera setup, 5G connectivity, and USB-C port with USB 2.0 speeds.

Aluminum body with IP68 water resistance and 3,279mAh battery capacity.

Pricing starts at $499 for 128GB and $579 for 256GB, with a release date between March and April 2025. Apple Watch SE (3rd Generation) will likely feature a plastic body to reduce costs.

will likely feature a plastic body to reduce costs. Available in 41mm and 45mm sizes with LTPO OLED displays, 1,000 nits brightness, and 326 PPI.

Powered by S10 chip with 32GB storage, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G, and Ultra Wideband U2 connectivity.

Health sensors similar to Apple Watch Series 8 and 9, excluding blood pressure monitoring.

Battery life up to 18 hours, water resistance up to 50 meters, and IP6X dust resistance.

Pricing: 41mm GPS model at $249, Cellular variant at $299, 45mm GPS model at $279, and Cellular version at $329.

Release date anticipated either September 2024 or Spring 2025.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to undergo a major design overhaul, departing from its predecessor’s classic look and embracing a more modern aesthetic similar to the iPhone 14 and 16. The most striking change will be the transition from Touch ID to a full-screen display with Face ID, bringing the SE series in line with Apple’s flagship models. The 6.06-inch OLED display, boasting a resolution of 2535 x 1170 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate, promises to deliver vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling, enhancing the user experience.

Under the hood, the iPhone SE 4 will be powered by the A18 chip and 8GB of RAM, ensuring robust performance and seamless multitasking. This powerful combination will allow users to run demanding applications and switch between tasks effortlessly. With storage options of 128GB and 256GB, users will have ample space for their apps, photos, and videos, catering to various storage needs.

Photography enthusiasts will be pleased to learn that the iPhone SE 4 will feature a 48MP single camera, a significant upgrade from its predecessor. There is also the possibility of a dual-camera configuration, further enhancing the device’s photographic capabilities. Users can expect high-quality images and videos, making the iPhone SE 4 a compelling choice for capturing life’s precious moments.

Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of Apple iOS 18 :

Apple iPhone SE 4

The iPhone SE 4 will also embrace the latest connectivity standards, supporting 5G networks for lightning-fast data speeds and a USB-C port for convenient charging and data transfer. However, it’s worth noting that the USB-C port will be limited to USB 2.0 speeds, which may be a slight drawback for those requiring faster data transfer rates.

Durability is a key consideration for many smartphone users, and the iPhone SE 4 delivers on this front. With an aluminum body and IP68 water resistance, the device will be well-equipped to withstand the rigors of daily use and accidental exposure to water. The battery capacity is expected to be around 3,279mAh, providing sufficient power to keep the device running throughout the day.

Pricing for the iPhone SE 4 is anticipated to start at $499 for the 128GB model and $579 for the 256GB variant.

The release date is projected to be between March and April 2025.

Apple Watch SE (3rd Generation)

The Apple Watch SE (3rd Generation) is set to offer a cost-effective alternative to the higher-end Apple Watch models without compromising on essential features. To keep costs down, the watch will likely feature a plastic body, a departure from the premium materials used in its more expensive counterparts. Despite this change, the Apple Watch SE will maintain a sleek and functional design, ensuring that it remains an attractive accessory for users.

The watch will be available in two sizes, 41mm and 45mm, catering to different wrist sizes and preferences. Both variants will sport LTPO OLED displays, offering a brightness of 1,000 nits and a pixel density of 326 PPI. These display specifications ensure that the watch face remains easily readable in various lighting conditions, from bright sunlight to dimly lit environments.

Powering the Apple Watch SE will be the S10 chip, which promises smooth performance and efficient power management. With 32GB of storage, users will have ample space for apps and media, allowing them to customize their watch experience to suit their needs. Connectivity options will include Bluetooth 5.3, 4G, and Ultra Wideband U2, ensuring seamless communication and data transfer with other devices.

While the Apple Watch SE may not include advanced health features like blood pressure monitoring, it will still offer a comprehensive suite of health sensors similar to those found in the Apple Watch Series 8 and 9. Users can expect features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and fitness tracking, making the watch a valuable tool for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Battery life is a crucial consideration for smartwatch users, and the Apple Watch SE aims to deliver on this front. With an expected battery life of up to 18 hours, the watch will be capable of lasting a full day on a single charge, ensuring that users can rely on it throughout their daily activities. Additionally, the watch will offer water resistance up to 50 meters and an IP6X rating for dust resistance, making it suitable for use in various environments.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing for the Apple Watch SE (3rd Generation) is expected to be competitive, with the 41mm GPS model priced at $249 and the Cellular variant at $299.

The 45mm GPS model will likely cost $279, while the Cellular version will be $329.

The release date is anticipated to be either September 2024 or Spring 2025.

The iPhone SE 4 will feature a new design, A18 chip, and Face ID, marking significant upgrades from previous models.

The Apple Watch SE (3rd Generation) may adopt a plastic body to keep costs low while offering essential features.

Both devices aim to provide advanced technology at accessible prices.

Expected release dates are early 2025 for the iPhone SE 4 and potentially September 2024 or Spring 2025 for the Apple Watch SE.

These upcoming releases from Apple highlight the company’s commitment to delivering innovative technology that meets the needs of a diverse user base. Whether you’re looking for a powerful smartphone or a versatile smartwatch, the iPhone SE 4 and Apple Watch SE (3rd Generation) are poised to offer compelling options. As more information becomes available, tech enthusiasts and Apple fans alike will eagerly await the official unveiling of these highly anticipated devices.

Video Credit: Source



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals