iPhone 12 apparently wont have headphones in the box

Apple’s iPhones have featured headphones in the box since the first iPhone launched and now it looks like this years iPhone 12 could be the first of Apple’s iPhones to not come with headphones.

Apple are trying to cut costs in order to not increase the price of their new iPhone 12, these are their first 5G iPhones and more expensive to manufacture.

We previously heard that Apple would not include a power brick with the new iPhones and now some code in the new iOS 14.2 beta also suggests that they will not include their Earpods.

So it looks like the only accessories that will be including in this years iPhones will be a charging cable, it is not clear as yet on whether this will be a lightning cable or whether Apple will switch to USB C like their iPads.

We are expecting to see four new iPhones this year, a 5.4 inch and 6.1 inch iPhone 12 and a 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max. All four devices will come with the new Apple A14 Bionic processor and will also come with some new cameras.

The top Pro models are expected to come with a LiDAR scanner like the iPad Pro, all four devices are still expected to feature a notch on the front of the display. Apple are expected to make their new iPhones official at a press event in October.

Source MacRumors

