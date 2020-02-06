New Nomad iPhone 11 cases supports Moment lenses from $49.95

iPhone 11 photographers using the Moment lens system to add extra creativity to their shots, may be interested in a new range of iPhone 11 cases unveiled by Nomad this week. The Moment + Nomad cases for the iPhone 11 are now available to purchase priced from $49.95 directly from the Nomad official store. For those of you not familiar with the Moment range of smartphone lenses, the company creates a wide priority of additional smartphone lenses such as the telephoto 58 mm lens, anamorphic lens, macro lens and wide-angle.

“The Rugged Case for Moment is equipped with our most rugged construction and allows for Moment M-series Lens compatibility. Rugged Case a simple, minimalist case that combines sleek design and sturdy protection. Built with a high-grade polycarbonate body, bonded to a raised TPE bumper on the edge, Rugged Case provides protection for your screen and prevents damage from drops at all angles. Rugged Case is wrapped in supple Horween leather that develops a patina with time and takes on a look totally unique to your case.”

– Compatible with Moment M-series Lenses

– Rustic Brown Horween or Black leather finish

– Develops a rugged patina

– Thin Construction

– 6ft drop protection

– Compatible with wireless charging

– Note: Moment lens not included

Source : Nomad

